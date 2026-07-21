Chip Stocks Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions and Earnings Anticipation

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as chip stocks recovered and investors anticipated major tech earnings, amid Middle East tensions involving a naval blockade by Yemen's Houthis. A possible US-Iran de-escalation proposal surfaced, aiming to stabilize oil prices. Investors sought bargains in the chip sector, with earnings from major companies like Tesla and Intel awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:24 IST
Chip Stocks Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions and Earnings Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made gains on Monday, bolstered by a recovery in chip stocks and investor anticipation for technology sector earnings, amid ongoing Middle East tensions. The US-Iran conflict saw potential de-escalation efforts with a proposed ceasefire, aiming to stabilize international oil markets.

Yemen's Houthis ignited concerns with a naval blockade affecting Saudi Arabia, potentially disrupting global energy supplies. Meanwhile, mediators offered Iran a plan for de-escalation. Investors are keenly watching for any signs of resolution that might relieve pressure on oil and gasoline costs, which could positively influence consumer prices.

Brother, optimism prevailed in the chip market, with the sector shaking off recent losses as investors positioned themselves for imminent earnings releases from giants like Alphabet and Intel. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index showed signs of recovery, sparking hopes for an earnings-driven rebound in the technology sector.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Cuts Through the Skills-Gap Hype and Finds a Digital Weak Spot

Ghana’s Land Reform Paradox: Stronger Laws, Persistent Inequality

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026