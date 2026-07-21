The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made gains on Monday, bolstered by a recovery in chip stocks and investor anticipation for technology sector earnings, amid ongoing Middle East tensions. The US-Iran conflict saw potential de-escalation efforts with a proposed ceasefire, aiming to stabilize international oil markets.

Yemen's Houthis ignited concerns with a naval blockade affecting Saudi Arabia, potentially disrupting global energy supplies. Meanwhile, mediators offered Iran a plan for de-escalation. Investors are keenly watching for any signs of resolution that might relieve pressure on oil and gasoline costs, which could positively influence consumer prices.

Brother, optimism prevailed in the chip market, with the sector shaking off recent losses as investors positioned themselves for imminent earnings releases from giants like Alphabet and Intel. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index showed signs of recovery, sparking hopes for an earnings-driven rebound in the technology sector.