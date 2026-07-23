Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attack on Saudi Oil Tankers in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels have taken credit for targeting two Saudi oil tankers, 'ENCELIA' and 'LAYLA', operating in the Red Sea. The statement comes just days after Saudi airstrikes hit Sanaa airport, heightening already tense relations between Riyadh and the Iran-supported Houthis.

The Houthis described the operation as a 'qualitative military maneuver', executed with ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, causing significant fires on both vessels. The group argues that this move was their response to the continuous blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.

The Houthi's spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, warned that any further aggression from Saudi Arabia will be countered with more extensive operations within Saudi territories, further intensifying the ongoing regional conflict.