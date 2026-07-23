Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attack on Saudi Oil Tankers in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, citing a retaliatory 'siege for a siege' strategy. This follows Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa airport amidst escalating tensions. The attack underscores continued conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:51 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthi Attack on Saudi Oil Tankers in Red Sea
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels have taken credit for targeting two Saudi oil tankers, 'ENCELIA' and 'LAYLA', operating in the Red Sea. The statement comes just days after Saudi airstrikes hit Sanaa airport, heightening already tense relations between Riyadh and the Iran-supported Houthis.

The Houthis described the operation as a 'qualitative military maneuver', executed with ballistic missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, causing significant fires on both vessels. The group argues that this move was their response to the continuous blockade imposed by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.

The Houthi's spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, warned that any further aggression from Saudi Arabia will be countered with more extensive operations within Saudi territories, further intensifying the ongoing regional conflict.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026