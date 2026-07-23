Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, launched a vehement critique against the United States, accusing the American administration of undermining international humanitarian laws and ethics in its relentless pursuit of conflict. Baghaei condemned Washington's aggressive strategies, labeling them unlawful and criminal, particularly for targeting civilian infrastructure.

The Iranian representative highlighted the targeting of civilian infrastructure as severe legal violations, constituting war crimes under international law. Baghaei made an impassioned plea to American military personnel to reject unlawful commands and affirmed Tehran's unwavering stance against such lawlessness.

These statements emerge as the US-Iran conflict intensifies over the Strait of Hormuz. The tensions were further fueled by President Donald Trump's provocative social media post threatening to destroy Iranian infrastructure, prompting Iranian officials to caution against regional retaliatory strikes. This exchange underscores Iran's commitment to defending its interests in the strategic waterway.

In a revelation of ongoing military engagements, the US military confirmed its 12th consecutive night of aerial offensives in Iran, aimed at diminishing Tehran's capabilities to challenge commercial navigation. Iranian media relayed reports of missile strikes in western Iran, alongside claims of Iran's Revolutionary Guard intercepting oil tankers in the contested waterway.

This escalating situation underscores a critical period of brinkmanship, with both nations displaying solid stances over the critical Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the geopolitical tensions riding on this vital energy corridor.