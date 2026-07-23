India's Bowlers Shine in T20 Opener Against Zimbabwe

In an impressive display of disciplined bowling, India's cricket team restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 125/7 in the inaugural T20I of their three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Pacer Mayank Yadav's explosive opening spell, supported by Prince Yadav's efficient death-over strategies, set a compressed baseline for the host's innings.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer gambled on a fresh bowling brigade that instantly delivered. Debutant Ashok Sharma unveiled early tension for Zimbabwe by dismantling their top order swiftly. Mayank Yadav furthered the momentum with crucial strikes during the powerplay, dismissing Brian Bennett with the first ball and sending back Dion Myers shortly after.

While Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl attempted to anchor a mid-game recovery with a 32-run collaboration, Ravi Bishnoi's intervention curtailed their progress, keeping Zimbabwe at 72/5 post-14 overs. Despite Marumani's last-ditch 27-run contribution, India's precision attack concluded with Mayank Yadav capturing two vital wickets in the process. The visitors will now chase a modest target of 126 to lead the series.