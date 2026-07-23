France Backs ICC Prosecutor's Dismissal

France has announced its intention to vote for the removal of International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan, citing allegations of sexual misconduct. According to a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry, this decision will be documented in the vote scheduled for Friday.

The International Criminal Court, consisting of 125 member states, is expected to convene on July 24 to deliberate on a proposal for Khan’s removal. These allegations have placed Khan in a precarious position as the vote approaches.

Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Khan, aged 56, firmly denies any involvement in wrongdoing. His legal career and reputation may hinge on the forthcoming decision by the ICC's governing body.