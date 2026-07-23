Sonam Wangchuk's Fight Continues: Hunger Strike Amidst Health Concerns

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains stable at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, while persisting with his hunger strike. He demands assurance against legal action on protesters. Despite losing 11 kg in 25 days, Wangchuk is determined to continue his peaceful protest unless given government assurance, underscoring the importance of his cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:37 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Fight Continues: Hunger Strike Amidst Health Concerns
Activist Sonam Wangchuk (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is maintaining a stable condition at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, as revealed by hospital officials on Thursday. The activist, who was transferred from Safdarjung Hospital, remains under the vigilant watch of a multidisciplinary team of medical professionals.

Despite being stable, Wangchuk, who is well-known for his proactive environmental initiatives, is pressing forward with his hunger strike. Informed consent governs all his medical treatments, as stated by the hospital, ensuring his autonomy in healthcare decisions. The hospital continues to monitor his vital parameters which are reportedly within acceptable limits.

The activist’s 25-day hunger strike stems from his demand for governmental assurance against any legal repercussions for fellow protesters. Having lost 11 kilograms due to the strike, he remains spirited, appreciating the peaceful resolve of student protesters despite facing police action. Wangchuk has received support from numerous political leaders and continues to call for non-violent negotiations.

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