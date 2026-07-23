Tech Earnings and Middle East Tensions Rattle U.S. Stock Markets

U.S. stock indexes are poised to open lower on Thursday, spurred by investor unease towards substantial AI-related expenses revealed in recent Big Tech earnings reports. An additional surge in oil prices, linked to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, has further dampened market sentiment.

Despite Alphabet's record quarter in cloud computing growth, its stock fell 5.4% premarket as investor attention shifted to its ambitious spending plans. Tesla's shares also dropped 7.7% following the announcement of negative free cash flow, a first in over two years.

The geopolitical landscape remains tense, with rising oil prices driving inflation worries. This has led Treasury yields to reach a 17-month peak amid increased bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Meanwhile, the Middle East situation continues to unfold, with the focus shifting from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea.