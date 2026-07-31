PM Modi speaks with UK PM Burnham, says will work "closely to fully harness" trade opportunities under India-UK CETA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham and said both countries would work closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). In a post on X, PM Modi said he was delighted to speak with the UK Prime Minister and again congratulated him on assuming office, conveying his best wishes for a successful tenure.

"Delighted to speak with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham. Congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation across key areas, including technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties, while taking the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

"We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights. We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalized India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people," the post added. According to the statement from the UK Government on the conversation between the two leaders, Burnham discussed the strength of the UK-India partnership and its impact on local communities across the United Kingdom.

Burnham outlined his ambitions to further enhance bilateral ties through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and stronger people-to-people connections. "The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the strength of the UK-India partnership and the significant impact it has had on local communities across the UK. The Prime Minister set out his ambitions to further enhance the UK-India relationship, including through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and strong people-to-people links," the statement added.

During the conversation, Burnham praised the contribution of Indian communities in the UK, while PM Modi highlighted the connection between their respective home cities of Manchester and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, referring to Ahmedabad as the "Manchester of India," as per the UK Goverment's statement. Burnham also underlined the potential of the India-UK CETA and noted that this will create opportunities for people in both countries.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders acknowledged the scope for collaboration in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. "Turning to trade, the Prime Minister underlined the value of the recently introduced Free Trade Agreement between the UK and India, which will create opportunities for people across both countries. The Prime Minister set out his personal commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders noted the potential to work together on cutting edge technology, such as AI," the statement read.

The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and agreed to continue working closely towards de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Both Prime Ministers expressed their desire to continue discussions and meet in person at the earliest opportunity.

The landmark India-UK trade agreement came into effect this month, marking "a historic moment" that will unlock new opportunities for businesses, workers and consumers in both countries while significantly deepening the bilateral economic partnership. After assuming office as the UK Prime Minister, PM Modi earlier congratulated Burnham, expressing confidence and vowing to work closely with him to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance the shared Vision 2035 for closer collaboration across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the strong foundation of India-UK relations, noting that the two countries share democratic values and maintain extensive cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges. "Warmest congratulations to Mr Andy Burnham on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and enjoy wide-ranging cooperation across trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people relations," the post read.

PM Modi also underscored the significance of the CETA, saying it would provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties and further strengthen cooperation between the two nations. "With CETA entering into force this month, our bilateral partnership is poised to grow even stronger. I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared Vision 2035," the post added.

Andy Burnham has become the 59th Prime Minister of Britain after Keir Starmer tendered his resignation at Buckingham Palace in a major political overhaul amid political as well as economic instability in the UK. Burnham, who is 56 years old, after becoming the Prime Minister, arrived at 10 Downing Street, accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel and delivered his first remarks to a public weary of political instability there.

In his first address, he stressed, "Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again," as the Labour leader became the UK's seventh PM in a decade. (ANI)