Heavy rains trigger alerts across country; Gujarat, Himachal on alert, Assam and Uttarakhand step up flood preparedness

Authorities across several states have stepped up preparedness and relief measures as heavy monsoon rains and flood-like conditions continue to affect parts of the country, with red and orange alerts issued in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, while Assam and Uttarakhand remain on high alert due to rising water levels and flooding. The government machinery in Surat has been placed on high alert as a storm originating from the Bay of Bengal approaches Gujarat. In anticipation of severe weather conditions, the state administration has intensified its preparedness to mitigate potential damage.

Speaking to ANI on the state of readiness, Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan confirmed that a 'Red Alert' has been issued for the region. "In anticipation of adverse weather, the Gujarat government has issued a 'Red Alert' for Surat city and the district for the 31st. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure public safety," Nagarajan said.

The Commissioner further informed that disaster response teams have been mobilised and positioned at strategic locations to handle any emergencies. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar has emerged as Gujarat's primary 24/7 command and control hub for disaster response, having sent over 286.4 crore SMS alerts to citizens through the advanced 'SACHET' system to date. Functioning as an invisible shield, the SEOC mobilises the entire state administrative machinery within minutes of a natural calamity or unforeseen emergency to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Assam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House on Friday to discuss the prevailing flood situation in the state and the ongoing relief operations. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Home Minister of the extensive damage caused by the floods and the challenges being faced by the people. The MPs specifically requested the Central Government to consider providing 100 days of wages in advance to affected farmers under the Viksit Bharat - Mission for Employment and Livelihoods Guarantee (Gramin) (VB-GRAM) law to help them cope with the crisis.

Assam Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar district to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration. Hazarika also reviewed the initiatives taken by the Agriculture Department to assist flood-affected farmers.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has announced financial assistance for the affected people. National Convener of MRM Shahid Sayeed said that during an emergency meeting of the organisation's six-member Core Team held at Kalam Bhavan in New Delhi, it was unanimously decided that MRM would contribute to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and intensify its efforts to deliver relief to flood-affected communities.

The meeting was attended by National Conveners Mohammad Afzal, Shahid Akhtar, Girish Juyal, Abu Bakar Naqvi, Shalini Ali, and Shahid Sayeed. In Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for the region until July 31.

In Mandi district, the Beas River is currently flowing at normal levels, and no incidents of flash floods or other rain-related disasters have been reported so far. Cloud cover persists across the district, while scattered rainfall was recorded in different parts of Mandi on Thursday. Additionally, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) released an additional 12,000 cusecs of water from the Pandoh Dam due to increased inflows into the reservoir, taking the total discharge into the Beas River to approximately 36,000 cusecs.

Authorities have advised residents, tourists and workers to stay away from the riverbanks, as water levels may rise further if inflows continue to increase. Sirens will be sounded before any additional release of water from the dam. Rising water levels in the Alaknanda River at Rudraprayag headquarters have crossed the warning mark, prompting the local administration to remain on high alert. The authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks and in vulnerable areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer areas.

According to the Rudraprayag Municipal Council, continuous rainfall across the region has led to a steady rise in the water level of rivers, drains and streams. The administration has been making repeated announcements in the municipal area, advising people, particularly those residing along the riverbanks, to remain vigilant and shift to safer places as a precaution. Speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag Municipal Council chairperson Santosh Rawat said, "Due to continuous heavy rainfall across the entire region, rivers, drains, and streams are in spate, causing water levels to rise steadily. We are advising residents in affected areas, including the entire municipal zone, to move to safer locations. Those living along riverbanks are urged to vacate their homes and relocate to safer areas." (ANI)