South Africa Begins Angola Mission to Repatriate Apartheid-Era Remains

The South African government is preparing to repatriate the remains of South Africans who died in Angola during the apartheid era, marking another step in efforts to reunite families with loved ones who disappeared during the country's political conflict. The initiative forms part of the SA Exile Repatriation Project, which implements recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Providing an update in Pretoria, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel said the project will focus on recovering the remains of South Africans who died in Angola between 1976 and 1992, while recognising that symbolic and spiritual repatriation will remain important for families where physical recovery is not possible.

Recovery mission to begin later this year

Nel said available records indicate that between 300 and 400 Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) combatants died in Angola during the period. Current assessments suggest that 30 to 50 per cent of the remains may be recoverable. A preliminary mission carried out in 2025 mapped burial sites and identified 89 potential graves for excavation. Officials expect additional sites to be identified as investigations continue, with recovery taking place in phases.

Excavations and exhumations are scheduled for September or October 2026, subject to approval by the Angolan authorities. The first phase will include sites in Luanda, Malanje, Quela, Cacuso, Caxito Camp and Pango, while work at former camps in the Eastern and Northern Fronts is expected to begin in 2027 after bush clearance and demining operations are completed.

DNA testing central to identification

Preparations are also underway in South Africa, where the TRC Unit and the Missing Persons Task Team are tracing relatives and collecting DNA samples to help identify recovered remains. Nel said DNA matching will be essential in many cases because reliable identification will depend on comparisons with biological family members. If investigators are confident that remains belong to South Africans, they will be transferred to a secure storage facility in Angola for forensic examination before repatriation. Where nationality cannot immediately be confirmed, DNA samples may be collected while the remains remain in place until further evidence becomes available.

Families to take part in the process

The TRC Unit is working closely with affected families by explaining the recovery process, assisting with travel arrangements and coordinating with provincial and local authorities. Family representatives will travel to Angola in groups to participate in pre-exhumation visits and conduct cultural, religious or spiritual ceremonies at the Viana Transit Camp, an important site where many MK members passed during their time in exile. They will not visit individual graves before scientific identification has been completed.

Nel said recovered remains will only be returned to South Africa after their nationality and, where possible, individual identities have been confirmed. They will then be formally handed over to families for reburial in consultation with relatives, provinces and municipalities.