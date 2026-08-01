China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea
China's military and China Coast Guard conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, state media reports.
- Country:
- China
China's military and China Coast Guard conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, according to Chinese state media reports. Here are some key details:
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