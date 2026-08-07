Indonesia and IIT Madras Forge Strategic Partnership for Innovation-Driven Growth

The Government of Indonesia, through its Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, is joining forces with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation to bolster strategic ties in the fields of higher education and technological innovation. As announced by the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, this collaboration underscores the mutual intent to fashion globally competitive ecosystems that promote sustainable economic growth and knowledge-driven development.

The significant advancement was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a visit by Indonesian Minister Prof Brian Yuliarto to IIT Madras. This MoU aims to reinforce research and innovation ecosystems, expedite deep-tech commercialization, and nurture the India-Indonesia South-South Strategic Partnership.

The alliance aspires to meld IIT Madras’ renowned prowess in research and innovation with Indonesia's own ambitious developmental goals, creating scalable models for economic progression. Participants at the historic signing included eminent figures such as Prof V Kamakoti and representatives from both Indian and Indonesian governmental bodies. This initiative is rooted in discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, emphasizing a commitment to intensified collaboration in education, science, and technology for sustainable advancement.