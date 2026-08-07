Strategic Alliance: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey Forge Defense Pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey have formally signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in response to escalating regional conflicts and threats. This trilateral pact is fundamentally defensive and underscores the three nations' commitment to mutual protection.

The agreement highlights the unity among prominent Sunni Muslim countries facing heightened military threats, particularly from Iran and Israel. Although specific commitments aren't detailed, the pact is a significant step in regional security cooperation, offering a framework that could potentially grow in diplomatic and military influence.

As part of strengthening regional ties, the countries emphasize collective deterrence and remain open to including other regional states in the pact. The alliance aims to stabilize the region while leveraging Saudi Arabia's economic power, Pakistan's nuclear expertise, and Turkey's military capabilities.