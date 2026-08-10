Admiral Swaminathan Strengthens Indo-Mauritian Maritime Ties

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, is slated to visit Mauritius from August 10 to 13. This four-day official trip aims to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation and deepen defense ties with Mauritius, a crucial Indian Ocean partner nation, as per an official release.

The discussions during Admiral Swaminathan's visit are expected to center around strengthening maritime security, boosting defense cooperation, and advancing capacity building initiatives. This visit reinforces India's efforts to expand maritime partnerships in the Indian Ocean region, focusing on operational coordination and collaboration.

The Indian Navy and Mauritius maintain active engagement through training exchanges and operational interactions, such as joint EEZ surveillance with the Mauritian National Coast Guard. Additionally, their partnership features collaborative port visits and hydrographic surveys and participation in multilateral initiatives like the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium and Exercise AIKEYME.