Iran's Strategic Shake-Up: Mohsen Rezaei's Rise

Iran appoints Mohsen Rezaei, former Revolutionary Guards commander, as the new second-in-command of the Supreme National Security Council. This change follows the recent appointment and subsequent demotion of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr. The shift in leadership comes amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. and potential negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:29 IST
Iran's Strategic Shake-Up: Mohsen Rezaei's Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant change of leadership, Iran has appointed Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, as the new second-in-command of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The announcement was made by the deputy director of communications for President Masoud Pezeshkian late Sunday.

This move follows the brief tenure of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, who assumed the role in March after the death of Ali Larijani in a conflict-related air strike. The reasons behind Zolqadr's replacement remain undisclosed, sparking speculation over potential shifts in policy amidst ongoing tensions with the U.S.

As new talks over reopening the Strait of Hormuz emerge, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated proximity to an agreement with Oman. However, progress hinges on conditions such as U.S. compensation to Iran. Meanwhile, Zolqadr takes on the role of political adviser after being appointed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
3
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia
4
Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026