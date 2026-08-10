Iran's Strategic Shake-Up: Mohsen Rezaei's Rise

In a significant change of leadership, Iran has appointed Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, as the new second-in-command of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The announcement was made by the deputy director of communications for President Masoud Pezeshkian late Sunday.

This move follows the brief tenure of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, who assumed the role in March after the death of Ali Larijani in a conflict-related air strike. The reasons behind Zolqadr's replacement remain undisclosed, sparking speculation over potential shifts in policy amidst ongoing tensions with the U.S.

As new talks over reopening the Strait of Hormuz emerge, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated proximity to an agreement with Oman. However, progress hinges on conditions such as U.S. compensation to Iran. Meanwhile, Zolqadr takes on the role of political adviser after being appointed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.