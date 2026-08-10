Iran's Strategic Shake-Up: Mohsen Rezaei's Rise
Iran appoints Mohsen Rezaei, former Revolutionary Guards commander, as the new second-in-command of the Supreme National Security Council. This change follows the recent appointment and subsequent demotion of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr. The shift in leadership comes amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. and potential negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- Iran
In a significant change of leadership, Iran has appointed Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, as the new second-in-command of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). The announcement was made by the deputy director of communications for President Masoud Pezeshkian late Sunday.
This move follows the brief tenure of Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, who assumed the role in March after the death of Ali Larijani in a conflict-related air strike. The reasons behind Zolqadr's replacement remain undisclosed, sparking speculation over potential shifts in policy amidst ongoing tensions with the U.S.
As new talks over reopening the Strait of Hormuz emerge, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated proximity to an agreement with Oman. However, progress hinges on conditions such as U.S. compensation to Iran. Meanwhile, Zolqadr takes on the role of political adviser after being appointed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
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