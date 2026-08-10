Middle East Alliance Paves Path: New Defence Pact Reshapes Regional Security Dynamics
Iran responds to the recently formed defence pact among Pakistan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia, interpreting it as a pivotal shift in regional security perspectives. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserts that Middle Eastern nations now understand that security cannot be purchased, criticizing the influence of external powers.
- Country:
- Iran
The newly formed trilateral defence agreement between Pakistan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia has sparked significant discussion in the region. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei addressed the media, calling the pact a fundamental shift in Middle Eastern security perception. He argued that regional nations now believe security isn't something that can be purchased from 'false security brokers.'
Baghaei responded to inquiries about whether the coalition represents a move away from the United States or confronts regional players. He emphasized the evolution in regional safety perspectives, indicating that recent events have led these nations to seek self-reliant security measures. The shift is partly attributed to the recognition of Israel as a primary instability source.
Baghaei criticized the United States for fostering regional insecurity through its unwavering support for Israel. However, he reassured that Iran sees no hostility from the pact, citing strong civilizational bonds with Turkey and Pakistan. Iran remains open to collaboration, advocating for security mechanisms rooted in regional cooperation, free from external meddling.
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