Remembering Choepa: A Symbol of Tibetan Protest

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has paid tribute to Choepa, a 24-year-old Tibetan youth who tragically self-immolated in protest against China's rule in Tibet back in 2012. The CTA shared insights into his case on the social media platform X, shedding light on Choepa's remarkable act of defiance.

Originating from Meruma, a nomadic village in Ngaba, northeastern Tibet, Choepa set himself on fire on August 10, 2012, in a desperate plea for freedom in Tibet and the return of the Dalai Lama. According to the Tibetan administration, Chinese police swiftly responded to the incident, allegedly beating Choepa while he was still engulfed in flames. His remains were eventually returned to his family as ashes, as security forces cordoned off the township to quell potential unrest.

Marking the 14th anniversary of his death, the CTA emphasized Choepa's sacrifice as a poignant reminder of the enduring quest for freedom, dignity, and cultural identity by the Tibetan people. Since 2009, self-immolation has emerged as an extreme form of protest, with over 150 Tibetans reportedly setting themselves aflame in defiance of Chinese policies. These acts of protest underscore the broader, long-standing controversy over Tibet's political status and China's policies, as the region continues to seek autonomy and preserve its cultural heritage.