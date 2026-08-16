Tragedy Strikes as Polish Bus Crashes in Hungary

A tragic accident has struck in eastern Hungary as a Polish bus crashed, resulting in the death of twelve individuals and injuries to at least ten others, as Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on social media.

The bus reportedly veered off the road and overturned into a ditch near the town of Mezokeresztes, causing significant casualties.

According to Hungary's state news agency MTI, the accident happened early on Sunday, highlighting concerns over road safety and emergency response measures in the region.