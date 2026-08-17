Iran Offers $30,000 Bounty on US Soldiers

Iranian Army Chief Amir Hatami declares a $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubling the reward for women, amidst rising tensions with the US. Despite calls for US troop withdrawal, the ongoing conflict has resulted in 17 US casualties since February, with peace talks stalling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:29 IST
Iran Offers $30,000 Bounty on US Soldiers
Iranian Army Chief Amir Hatami (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In an unprecedented escalation of tensions, Iranian Army Chief Amir Hatami announced a controversial $30,000 bounty for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier. Remarkably, Hatami doubled the reward for Iranian women who carry out such acts. This announcement underlines the ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington.

Hatami, addressing individuals he described as eager to participate, noted the bounty payable in USD or its equivalent, the Iranian toman. Despite the bold pronouncement, specific details such as locations or timeframes for these acts remain undisclosed. The bounty offer reiterates Tehran's demand for the removal of US forces from strategic regions like the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

This aggressive stance follows a tumultuous series of events beginning February 28, when US and Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets. Although a ceasefire was briefly observed in April, peace talks failed by June. Sporadic hostilities have since persisted, with 17 US personnel killed in off-Iranian territories like Iraq and Jordan, underscoring the regional conflict's intensity.

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