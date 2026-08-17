High-Stakes Talks: Canada and U.S. Set for Crucial Trade Discussion

Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc is scheduled to meet with U.S. trade officials in Washington, D.C. to discuss impending tariffs. The talks aim to prevent a new 50% tariff on various Canadian products that President Trump plans to implement starting August 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:19 IST
High-Stakes Talks: Canada and U.S. Set for Crucial Trade Discussion
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Canadian Minister responsible for bilateral U.S. trade, Dominic LeBlanc, is gearing up for a pivotal meeting in Washington, D.C., this Monday. He will convene with United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as they discuss critical trade issues.

The dialogue comes as Canada ramps up its diplomatic engagements in response to a looming new 50% tariff on a broad spectrum of products announced by President Donald Trump. This meeting is particularly significant as it involves Canada's chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, and will take place at the Department of Commerce at 1 p.m. EDT.

The high-level discussion reflects Prime Minister Mark Carney's concentrated efforts to sidestep the impending financial strain that these tariffs would impose on Canadian exports, emphasizing the urgency and importance of these international negotiations.

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