Tech Stocks Dip Amid Middle East Tensions Fueling Energy Rise
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks remained stable as losses in AI and tech shares balanced gains in energy stocks, driven by Middle East tension concerns.
On Tuesday, the Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets showed minimal change as technology shares took a hit. The decline in artificial intelligence and tech equities was offset by a rise in energy stocks.
The uptick in energy shares was attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East, which injected uncertainty into the market.
Investors remain cautious as geopolitical issues could impact both local and global economies, influencing future stock performances.