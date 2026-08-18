Deadly Missile Strike Ravages Ukrainian Village: Ten Dead in Russian Attack

A Russian missile strike in Pechenihy, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, killed 10 people and injured 17 others on Tuesday. The attack damaged homes, a post office, and businesses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows to respond. Russia had not commented immediately following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:56 IST
Deadly Missile Strike Ravages Ukrainian Village: Ten Dead in Russian Attack
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A Russian missile strike has claimed ten lives and left 17 injured in the village of Pechenihy, located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, according to Ukrainian authorities. The missile barrage targeted a busy intersection, enveloped by residential areas, a post office, and shops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, describing it as 'brutal,' and shared images online of vehicles ablaze and emergency responders aiding victims. He has promised a response to the deadly strike.

The attack reportedly involved two small Banderol cruise missiles that caused extensive damage to multiple buildings, including a cafe and several stores. There has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.

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