A Russian missile strike has claimed ten lives and left 17 injured in the village of Pechenihy, located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, according to Ukrainian authorities. The missile barrage targeted a busy intersection, enveloped by residential areas, a post office, and shops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, describing it as 'brutal,' and shared images online of vehicles ablaze and emergency responders aiding victims. He has promised a response to the deadly strike.

The attack reportedly involved two small Banderol cruise missiles that caused extensive damage to multiple buildings, including a cafe and several stores. There has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.