Trump Teases Fox News' McAdams as Potential Press Secretary

In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump floated the idea of Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams as a possible candidate for the White House Press Secretary position. This comes following Karoline Leavitt's decision to resign in order to focus on her family, notably her two young children.

President Trump, when questioned by McAdams about Leavitt's replacement, turned the spotlight on the journalist herself. "You? How about you?" he asked, consequently highlighting McAdams as a potential contender. Despite Leavitt's impending exit, Trump has not yet confirmed an official successor.

Leavitt, who will step down at the end of August, cited the challenge of balancing her demanding role with parenting as her reason for leaving. Although online speculation hinted at a security incident linked to her resignation, Trump and Leavitt have both emphasized her family's needs as the primary factor in her decision.