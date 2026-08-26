Russia's NKHP says grain terminal repairs after attack may take four months

Repair works at NKHP, ​one of three grain terminals at ​Russia's main Black Sea export ‌port ​of Novorossiysk, could take up to four months following a Ukrainian attack, the company said on Wednesday.

Attacks over the ‌last months have halted almost all grain shipments through the ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which used to account for 70% of all Russian grain exports. Ukraine ‌hit Novorossiysk in a massive drone attack on August 12 that put all ‌three grain terminals out of action.

The other export terminal, owned by Demetra, suffered less significant damage than NKHP, while the third, owned by Delo Group, was not damaged in the attack, though operations ⁠were suspended. The ​owner of NKHP, ⁠Russian state-owned United Grain Company, confirmed after the attack that the terminal had been damaged. Reuters sources said ⁠the loading gallery was among the facilities affected. The final timeline for repairs has yet ​to be determined, according to a financial report published on Wednesday.

NKHP, with an annual capacity ⁠of 7.1 million metric tons, is one of the three largest terminals at the port of ⁠Novorossiysk with ​a combined annual capacity of over 20 million tons, while total seaborne exports stood at 52.7 million tons last season. The Russian government is considering scrapping its ⁠grain export duty as exports face disruption from drone attacks in the Black Sea and ⁠is discussing ways ⁠to redirect export flows through other ports, including Baltic, Caspian, and Far Eastern routes.