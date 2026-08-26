Germany's Merz seeks to project confidence with growth target

Chancellor Friedrich ​Merz on Wednesday vowed to revive ​the German economy and deliver ‌growth of ​at least 1% next year thanks to business-friendly reforms and a planned increase in government spending. Seeking to project unity, ‌Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, whose centre-left SPD is the junior partner in the coalition, also dismissed suggestions that government infighting was hampering efforts to reverse a slide in ‌opinion polls. "I feel encouraged in my assessment that we have the opportunity to ‌achieve a one before the comma (in GDP growth) for the next year," said Merz, leader of the conservative CDU.

He was speaking at a news conference after an off-site cabinet meeting at the Neuhardenberg ⁠estate, about ​70 km (44 miles) east ⁠of Berlin, following the summer break. The economy ministry in April cut its 2026 growth forecast to 0.5% ⁠from 1%, citing higher energy costs linked to the war in Iran. Pressure on Merz's coalition ​has been mounting after a cabinet reshuffle angered members of his own party ⁠and raised questions about the government's effectiveness as it seeks to fend off a far-right challenge in state ⁠elections ​next month. Merz and Klingbeil said recent economic data and business surveys pointed to an improving outlook. After years of weak growth, Europe's largest economy expanded more strongly ⁠in the second quarter than initially estimated, while business morale rose to its highest level ⁠in a year ⁠in August. Merz also said he had asked federal ministers to develop proposals to address trade imbalances between the European Union and China.