US voices 'significant concerns' over Chinese dissident artist Gao Zhen's prison sentence
The U.S. State Department said it has "significant concerns" over the case of Chinese artist Gao Zhen, who was sentenced to three years in prison by a Chinese court on Tuesday over dissident artworks, and said its diplomats were refused entry to the sentencing hearing. "We have significant concerns regarding the case, against Gao Zhen, which we note was in connection with alleged actions taken years prior to the enactment of the law under which he was convicted," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.
"The United States continues to support the right to freedom of expression, including as exercised through art," the spokesperson said. New York-based Gao, 70, was known for making satirical sculptures of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. He was detained in August 2024 during a visit to China from the U.S. and was tried earlier this year in a one-day closed-door trial.
Gao was handed the maximum three-year sentence for "defaming national heroes and martyrs" under China's "Law on the Protection of Heroes and Martyrs" by a Chinese court on Tuesday, his wife and a rights group told Reuters. Gao's wife, Zhao Yaliang, and his son, a U.S. citizen, had been blocked from leaving China since his detention two years ago, Zhao had previously told Reuters.
"Diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and several other diplomatic missions attempted to observe the verdict and sentencing hearing in Sanhe, Hebei Province, on August 25," the U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "Courthouse officials denied them entry to the hearing room," they added.