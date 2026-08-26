US voices 'significant concerns' over Chinese dissident artist Gao Zhen's prison sentence

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 18:47 IST
US voices 'significant concerns' over Chinese dissident artist Gao Zhen's prison sentence

The U.S. State Department said it ​has "significant concerns" over the case ​of Chinese artist Gao Zhen, who ‌was ​sentenced to three years in prison by a Chinese court on Tuesday over dissident artworks, and said its ‌diplomats were refused entry to the sentencing hearing. "We have significant concerns regarding the case, against Gao Zhen, which we note was in connection with alleged actions taken years prior ‌to the enactment of the law under which he was convicted," a State ‌Department spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The United States continues to support the right to freedom of expression, including as exercised through art," the spokesperson said. New York-based Gao, 70, was known for ⁠making ​satirical sculptures of former ⁠Chinese leader Mao Zedong. He was detained in August 2024 during a visit to China from ⁠the U.S. and was tried earlier this year in a one-day closed-door trial.

Gao was handed ​the maximum three-year sentence for "defaming national heroes and martyrs" under China's "Law on the Protection ⁠of Heroes and Martyrs" by a Chinese court on Tuesday, his wife and a rights group ⁠told ​Reuters. Gao's wife, Zhao Yaliang, and his son, a U.S. citizen, had been blocked from leaving China since his detention two years ago, Zhao had previously ⁠told Reuters.

"Diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and several other diplomatic missions attempted to ⁠observe the ⁠verdict and sentencing hearing in Sanhe, Hebei Province, on August 25," the U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "Courthouse officials denied them entry ‌to the ‌hearing room," they added.

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