Soccer-Feyenoord ban their own travelling fans from next two away matches

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 18:57 IST
Soccer-Feyenoord ban their own travelling fans from next two away matches

Feyenoord will not ​allow travelling ​supporters to attend ‌their next ​two away matches after fans let off fireworks ‌that injured seven people and held up their Dutch league game at Cambuur Leeuwarden ‌on Sunday. Feyenoord are barring their fans from ‌the away sections at NEC Nijmegen and PEC Zwolle next month.

"The club management has decided to ⁠do ​this ⁠following the much-discussed and completely unacceptable fireworks incident in ⁠Leeuwarden last Sunday," the club said on ​Wednesday. Feyenoord face a heavy fine for the ⁠incident in Leeuwarden as home supporters suffered burns, ⁠hearing ​damage and eye injuries, with the match halted for around 20 minutes ⁠in the first half, after away fans lit ⁠a ⁠large number of red flares and threw fireworks.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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