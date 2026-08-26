Soccer-Feyenoord ban their own travelling fans from next two away matches
Feyenoord will not allow travelling supporters to attend their next two away matches after fans let off fireworks that injured seven people and held up their Dutch league game at Cambuur Leeuwarden on Sunday. Feyenoord are barring their fans from the away sections at NEC Nijmegen and PEC Zwolle next month.
"The club management has decided to do this following the much-discussed and completely unacceptable fireworks incident in Leeuwarden last Sunday," the club said on Wednesday. Feyenoord face a heavy fine for the incident in Leeuwarden as home supporters suffered burns, hearing damage and eye injuries, with the match halted for around 20 minutes in the first half, after away fans lit a large number of red flares and threw fireworks.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)