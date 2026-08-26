Trump: time to teach Canada you can't do this anymore
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it is "time to teach Canada you can't do this anymore," just days after trade talks between the neighboring countries broke down. "I had a deal, that was a pretty good deal, you know, quite good," Trump told Glenn Beck in an interview. "They don't have anything that we have to have, okay, we can get by. I mean, there are a couple of things that would make it a little inconvenient, but we can get them elsewhere. And it's time to teach Canada you can't do this anymore," Trump said. Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian imports on Saturday after talks between the two countries collapsed.
Canada hit back on Tuesday with retaliatory tariffs on about $20 billion worth of U.S. annual imports and rolled out aid for businesses and workers, matching Washington's latest duties dollar-for-dollar.