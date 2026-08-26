Trump: time to teach Canada you can't do this anymore

​U.S. President Donald ‌Trump said on ​Wednesday it is "time to teach Canada you can't do ‌this anymore," just days after trade talks between the neighboring countries broke down. "I had a deal, that was a ‌pretty good deal, you know, quite good," Trump ‌told Glenn Beck in an interview. "They don't have anything that we have to have, okay, we can get by. ⁠I mean, ​there ⁠are a couple of things that would make it a little ⁠inconvenient, but we can get them elsewhere. And ​it's time to teach Canada you can't do this ⁠anymore," Trump said. Trump imposed new 50% tariffs on $20 billion ⁠of ​Canadian imports on Saturday after talks between the two countries collapsed.

Canada hit back on Tuesday with ⁠retaliatory tariffs on about $20 billion worth of U.S. annual ⁠imports ⁠and rolled out aid for businesses and workers, matching Washington's latest duties dollar-for-dollar.