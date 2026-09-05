Tennis Titans and Triumphs: Alcaraz, Sabalenka, and More at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, continued to make waves at the U.S. Open, displaying impressive form as he advanced to the next round. Aryna Sabalenka overcame unexpected distractions, including the smell of cannabis drifting into Flushing Meadows, to secure her place in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev maintained his focus to defeat Arthur Rinderknech, ensuring his position among the top contenders entering the second week. The iconic Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, performed admirably on Arthur Ashe Stadium but were ultimately defeated in the women's doubles by Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching.

Even as American fans endured disappointment from the Williams' exit, they found renewed excitement late at night when Ben Shelton triumphed over Denis Shapovalov. Sabalenka, despite a cannabis-related interruption during play, moved on to face Taylor Townsend, highlighting the tournament's unpredictability and determination.