Tennis Titans and Triumphs: Alcaraz, Sabalenka, and More at the U.S. Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz shines at the U.S. Open, Aryna Sabalenka dismisses distractions to advance, and Daniil Medvedev remains focused amid outside influences. As the Williams sisters face an unexpected exit, other players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and American Ben Shelton showcase their skills, while Sabalenka deals with cannabis smells mid-match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 12:59 IST
Tennis Titans and Triumphs: Alcaraz, Sabalenka, and More at the U.S. Open
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Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, continued to make waves at the U.S. Open, displaying impressive form as he advanced to the next round. Aryna Sabalenka overcame unexpected distractions, including the smell of cannabis drifting into Flushing Meadows, to secure her place in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev maintained his focus to defeat Arthur Rinderknech, ensuring his position among the top contenders entering the second week. The iconic Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, performed admirably on Arthur Ashe Stadium but were ultimately defeated in the women's doubles by Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching.

Even as American fans endured disappointment from the Williams' exit, they found renewed excitement late at night when Ben Shelton triumphed over Denis Shapovalov. Sabalenka, despite a cannabis-related interruption during play, moved on to face Taylor Townsend, highlighting the tournament's unpredictability and determination.

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