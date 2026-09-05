Political Storm: DMK Claims Vindictive Motives Behind KN Nehru Raid

On Saturday, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused the state government of a "vindictive" motive behind the vigilance action against former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru. Annadurai claimed the raids were politically charged, targeting Nehru for his outspoken criticism in the Assembly, suggesting the government's inability to handle his scrutiny.

The controversy erupted following searches conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) at multiple locations linked to Nehru, including his residence in Tiruchirappalli. Tamil Nadu Minister Dr KG Arunraj responded, asserting the investigation would adhere to legal procedures, and anyone found guilty of corruption would be held accountable.

DMK president MK Stalin also criticized the DVAC's actions, contending that the raids were orchestrated for political diversion. As the Assembly session and a High Court case continue, Stalin vowed to legally challenge what he described as politically motivated allegations against Nehru, amid claims of irregularities involving a Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam.