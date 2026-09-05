Ceasefire Enables Urgent Repairs at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, under Russian control, has entered a critical phase of repair following a ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This temporary truce aims to restore external power, which has been severed since August 20.

Currently relying on emergency diesel generators to maintain its vital safety systems, the plant faces a looming blackout should diesel supplies continue to dwindle. This precarious situation underscores the urgency of restoring the power infrastructure.

The IAEA confirmed that Ukrainian technicians are set to commence repair work on the affected power lines after safely demining the surrounding area. The UN's atomic watchdog emphasized the importance of this mission in preventing an operational crisis at the plant.