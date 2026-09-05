Controversy on Ice: Valieva's Career in Limbo

Kamila Valieva, a prominent Russian figure skater, faces a ban from international competitions after her neutral athlete status was revoked by the International Skating Union. This decision stems from a doping scandal linked to a positive test for trimetazidine in 2022. Her career remains in jeopardy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 19:54 IST
Controversy on Ice: Valieva's Career in Limbo
Kamila Valieva

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been barred from international competition following the revocation of her neutral athlete status by the sport's governing body. This significant decision was confirmed by a source acquainted with the matter, revealing the continued fallout from the doping scandal that shook the 2022 Olympics.

At just 15, Valieva entered the spotlight when an antidoping test came back positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance. The positive result, originating from a sample taken at the Russian national championships, led to the annulment of the Russian team's Olympic gold medal, elevating the United States to victory.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport imposed a four-year ban on Valieva, backdated to December 2021. Despite returning to the ice at recent Russian competitions, Valieva remains ineligible for upcoming international events due to the current geopolitical climate and the stringent vetting process by the ISU for neutral athletes.

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