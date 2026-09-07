Oasis Rocks Venice, Sarandon Stands Firm
The Venice Film Festival celebrates the Oasis reunion tour documentary with Liam and Noel Gallagher. Meanwhile, actress Susan Sarandon reveals ongoing career challenges due to her support for Palestinians, despite a shift in public opinion. Both stories highlight significant cultural moments intertwined with personal convictions.
The Oasis reunion tour documentary added a splash of rock 'n' roll swagger to the Venice Film Festival as Liam and Noel Gallagher made a triumphant arrival by water taxi. Fans and onlookers cheered as Liam, with characteristic flair, described the occasion as "biblical," while Noel chimed in with an appreciative "bellissimo." The documentarians aim to capture the energy and emotion of the band's influential reunion.
Meanwhile, actress Susan Sarandon stood by her convictions during her appearance at the same festival. Sarandon, who continues to promote her film 'The Echo Chamber,' disclosed that her outspoken support for Palestinians still leads to the loss of movie roles, reflecting ongoing tensions within Hollywood. She believes public opinion is evolving, yet parts of the film industry remain resistant to her activism.
The Venice Film Festival offers a unique platform for both entertainment giants and seasoned actors to navigate the intersection of art and personal beliefs, revealing the diverse narratives that shape today's cultural landscape.
ALSO READ
-
Breaking the Silence: Women in Film and Wartime Stigmas
-
Hollywood Star Susan Sarandon's Activism Sparks Professional Fallout
-
Beyond the Screen: Lee Chang-dong's Cinematic Comeback with 'Possible Love'
-
Hollywood's Summer Revival and Venice's Cinematic Highlights
-
Venice Film Fest: A Summer Renaissance and Reflections of Guilt