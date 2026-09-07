Oasis Rocks Venice, Sarandon Stands Firm

The Oasis reunion tour documentary added a splash of rock 'n' roll swagger to the Venice Film Festival as Liam and Noel Gallagher made a triumphant arrival by water taxi. Fans and onlookers cheered as Liam, with characteristic flair, described the occasion as "biblical," while Noel chimed in with an appreciative "bellissimo." The documentarians aim to capture the energy and emotion of the band's influential reunion.

Meanwhile, actress Susan Sarandon stood by her convictions during her appearance at the same festival. Sarandon, who continues to promote her film 'The Echo Chamber,' disclosed that her outspoken support for Palestinians still leads to the loss of movie roles, reflecting ongoing tensions within Hollywood. She believes public opinion is evolving, yet parts of the film industry remain resistant to her activism.

The Venice Film Festival offers a unique platform for both entertainment giants and seasoned actors to navigate the intersection of art and personal beliefs, revealing the diverse narratives that shape today's cultural landscape.