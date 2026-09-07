Europe's Breakthrough: German Space Rocket Reaches Orbit
German startup Isar Aerospace marked a milestone by launching the Spectrum rocket, Europe's first commercial orbital rocket. This achievement is pivotal for Europe's ambition to gain independent access to space and strengthens its position in the satellite launch market.
In a significant development, German startup Isar Aerospace has launched its Spectrum rocket, making history as the first commercial orbital rocket from continental Europe.
The uncrewed rocket lifted off from Arctic Norway, setting the stage for accelerated satellite deployments across the continent.
This milestone represents a major step for Europe in securing independent access to space, as various countries strive to establish themselves in the expanding satellite launch market.