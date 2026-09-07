Alcaraz Dominates US Open With Another Stellar Performance

Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated his prowess on Sunday at the US Open, defeating Tommy Paul in a straight-sets match to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz, recovering from a wrist injury, showed no signs of slowing down, showcasing his exceptional shotmaking abilities and extending his winning streak in Grand Slam matches.

The Spaniard's aggressive play and tactical intelligence continue to make him a formidable contender as he eyes another title at Flushing Meadows.