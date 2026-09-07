Alcaraz Dominates US Open With Another Stellar Performance

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the US Open quarter-finals with a commanding victory over Tommy Paul, continuing his strong form after returning from an injury. The Spanish tennis star showcased remarkable shotmaking, extending his Grand Slam match-winning streak, and remains a top contender for back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 02:34 IST
Alcaraz Dominates US Open With Another Stellar Performance
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz demonstrated his prowess on Sunday at the US Open, defeating Tommy Paul in a straight-sets match to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz, recovering from a wrist injury, showed no signs of slowing down, showcasing his exceptional shotmaking abilities and extending his winning streak in Grand Slam matches.

The Spaniard's aggressive play and tactical intelligence continue to make him a formidable contender as he eyes another title at Flushing Meadows.

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