Sabalenka Surges into U.S. Open Quarter-finals

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka outplayed American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals without losing a set. Sabalenka will meet Linda Noskova next, while focusing on maintaining her world No. 1 rank amidst pressure and speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 02:26 IST
Sabalenka Surges into U.S. Open Quarter-finals
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, showcased her prowess by overcoming American player Taylor Townsend with scores of 6-4, 6-3, securing her place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals without dropping a set. Despite a frustrating start to the year's last major, Sabalenka has found her rhythm at Flushing Meadows, decisively winning with a backhand winner.

Sabalenka's next opponent will be Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova from the Czech Republic. Expressing respect for Noskova, Sabalenka noted her opponent's impressive net approach and resilience. The match with Townsend was a close contest initially, with both trading breaks in the first four games, highlighting the competition at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Belarusian athlete held her ground precisely when it was crucial, countering Townsend's advances and securing the win. Sabalenka expressed her intent to focus on her game amidst discussions about her world number one ranking, emphasizing her commitment to bringing her best performance to the court each time.

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