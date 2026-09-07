Kim Jong Un Unveils New Hi-Tech Destroyer as Part of North Korea's Nuclear Vendetta

In a bold strategic move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced on Monday that the latest addition to the country’s naval fleet, a state-of-the-art destroyer, will be crucial to its nuclear response capabilities. However, he notably left out specifics regarding nuclear armament on the vessel.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Wonsan, Kim underscored a new era of maritime sovereignty, positioning the destroyer in eastern waters as a clear warning to adversaries. This development signifies Pyongyang's accelerated efforts to bolster its naval strength alongside expanding nuclear assets.

The destroyer, named Kang Kon, is the second of its class, following another recent deployment, according to state broadcaster KCNA. Kim emphasized ongoing advancements in naval nuclear weaponry and pledged further naval enhancements to protect territorial waters and regional stability.