Kim Jong Un Unveils New Hi-Tech Destroyer as Part of North Korea's Nuclear Vendetta

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the commissioning of a new destroyer, Kang Kon, as part of the country's nuclear response strategy. Despite emphasizing military strength, there were no details on nuclear armament. The move highlights Pyongyang's efforts to enhance naval forces and nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST
Kim Jong Un Unveils New Hi-Tech Destroyer as Part of North Korea's Nuclear Vendetta
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, attends the commissioning ceremony for the "Kang Kon" destroyer at Wonsan Port in North Korea on September 6, 2026, in a photograph released by the country's official Korean Central News Agency. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a bold strategic move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced on Monday that the latest addition to the country’s naval fleet, a state-of-the-art destroyer, will be crucial to its nuclear response capabilities. However, he notably left out specifics regarding nuclear armament on the vessel.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Wonsan, Kim underscored a new era of maritime sovereignty, positioning the destroyer in eastern waters as a clear warning to adversaries. This development signifies Pyongyang's accelerated efforts to bolster its naval strength alongside expanding nuclear assets.

The destroyer, named Kang Kon, is the second of its class, following another recent deployment, according to state broadcaster KCNA. Kim emphasized ongoing advancements in naval nuclear weaponry and pledged further naval enhancements to protect territorial waters and regional stability.

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