Xi Jinping's India Visit: A New Dawn for Bilateral Trade
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India promises a significant boost to bilateral trade, particularly in agriculture and food products. Scheduled talks with PM Modi and the BRICS Summit are expected to foster healthier economic ties. The visit also aims to strengthen collaborative efforts in promoting Indian products in China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to India has generated considerable excitement among business leaders from both countries. Scheduled to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the visit is poised to enhance economic collaboration.
Yu Lu, Vice President of the China Chamber of Commerce, expressed optimism about the impact of Xi's visit, predicting a substantial boost in bilateral trade. She highlighted the impressive year-on-year growth in the agriculture and food sectors, noting plans for further trade expansion among BRICS nations.
The visit marks Xi's first trip to India since 2019 and is set against the context of ongoing efforts to stabilize bilateral ties. The talks will occur alongside the 18th BRICS Summit, focusing on critical issues like trade, technology, and climate action.
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