Pakistan's Business Leaders Challenge Fuel Tax Policies Amid Economic Strain

Pakistan’s business community is intensifying calls for the government to review current taxes and levies on petroleum products. They argue that the policy of revising fuel prices daily is complicating the industry’s ability to calculate production costs and set product prices effectively.

President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Muhammad Ikram Rajput, highlighted that repeated increases in fuel prices are exacerbating difficulties for businesses and contributing to economic instability. According to a report by Dawn, fuel prices for petrol and diesel have increased sharply over three days, adding financial strain on consumers already grappling with inflation.

In light of government data, Rajput pointed out that taxes and levies comprise a significant fraction of petrol and diesel prices. He called for an overhaul of the taxation structure, emphasizing that international price fluctuations should not be immediately passed onto domestic consumers and industries without careful consideration of local levies.

Abdul Rehman Fudda, President of SITE Association of Industry, proposed a 15-day fuel pricing cycle instead of daily revisions. He argued that a predictable pricing framework would allow industries to more accurately determine production costs and enter commercial negotiations with confidence.

Meanwhile, Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), warned that volatile global oil prices combined with significant domestic levies are straining Pakistan's economy, threatening export competitiveness, and pushing SMEs toward financial instability.

The overarching call from business leaders is for the establishment of a transparent and steady fuel pricing mechanism to safeguard consumers and promote economic stability, as detailed in a report by Dawn. (ANI)