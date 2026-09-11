France Faces Economic Turbulence: Budget Deficit and Growth Concerns

France's economy is expected to grow less than anticipated, complicating government budget plans. Finance Minister Roland Lescure announced a reduction in growth forecasts and admitted challenges in meeting fiscal deficit targets amid economic uncertainties and external shocks affecting the country's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:56 IST
France Faces Economic Turbulence: Budget Deficit and Growth Concerns
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France's financial outlook has dimmed, with economic growth falling short of expectations, Finance Minister Roland Lescure announced on Friday. This development is likely to impede the government's efforts to pass its 2027 budget amid a fragmented parliament.

Lescure adjusted the 2026 growth forecast to 0.5%, down from the previous 0.7%, while maintaining a 1.0% prediction for next year. He cited multiple crises as factors impacting this year's economic performance.

With slower growth, trimming the fiscal deficit to 5.0% of economic output remains ambitious. External factors such as Middle East conflicts and natural adversities have exacerbated economic challenges, while rising borrowing costs add further strain to France's public finances.

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