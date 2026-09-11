Lithuania’s Nuclear Dilemma: Tensions Rise with Russia

Lithuanian territory might become a focal point for Russia's nuclear arsenal if Vilnius hosts nuclear weapons, as suggested by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Lithuania aims to amend its constitution to remove restrictions on nuclear weapon deployment. Despite this, officials deny plans to host such arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:52 IST
Lithuania’s Nuclear Dilemma: Tensions Rise with Russia
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Lithuanian territory could be targeted by Russia's nuclear arsenal if Vilnius decides to host such weapons, according to a statement from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reported by state news agency RIA.

Peskov highlighted that any country aiming nuclear arms at Russia would see its territory become a potential target for Russia's nuclear response.

Earlier this year, Lithuania announced plans to amend its constitution to remove the prohibition on nuclear weapon deployment. However, Lithuanian officials have clarified that there are currently no plans to host nuclear weapons.

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