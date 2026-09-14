Daring Rescue: US Colonel Survives Behind Iranian Lines

A US Air Force colonel, using the call sign 'Bravo', survived 50 perilous hours behind Iranian lines after his fighter jet was shot down. Rescued on Easter Sunday, the operation involved a massive deployment of US personnel and showcased remarkable teamwork and leadership amidst a tense geopolitical backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:17 IST
Daring Rescue: US Colonel Survives Behind Iranian Lines
US Aircraft F-15E (Photo/CENTCOM/www.centcom.mil). Image Credit: ANI

A US Air Force colonel, known by the call sign 'Bravo' for security reasons, endured nearly 50 harrowing hours behind Iranian lines after his F-15E fighter jet was shot down in April. Bravo was rescued in a daring operation involving extensive US military and intelligence forces, as detailed by CBS News' '60 Minutes'.

The incident occurred on April 2 while the aircraft, identified as 'Dude 44', was executing a strike on facilities linked to Iran's drone and missile programs near Isfahan. After being hit by an Iranian shoulder-fired missile, Bravo and his pilot, referred to as 'Alpha', were forced to eject, becoming separated due to descent conditions that left Bravo injured.

Bravo's survival narrative underscores the extreme efforts and coordination of US personnel. As Iranian forces scoured the region, Bravo maintained concealment in the rugged terrain until US military and intelligence operations facilitated his rescue. The operation highlighted US military resolve and showcased the tactical acumen of teams operating under pressure.

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