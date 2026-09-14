South Korean President Faces Political Crossroads Amid Housing Challenges

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is encountering a significant political challenge as his approval rating reaches new lows. A recent Realmeter survey showed that 63.3% of respondents disapprove of his leadership, particularly criticizing his housing policies and cabinet appointments.

While President Lee remains unfazed by the decline, his political allies grow increasingly worried about the potential impact on upcoming elections. Political commentator Kim Eo-joon noted the historical difficulty for presidents to recover once public support dips significantly.

Amid these challenges, President Lee continues to address key issues, including public discontent over housing, by pledging to curb property speculation. His strategic planning is seen as a balancing act between development and maintaining Seoul’s charm as a prospective global city.