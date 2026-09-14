Quad Nations Unite for Disaster Response with New Logistics Network

In a significant development, the Quad nations—Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—are advancing efforts to establish a shared civilian logistics network aimed at improving disaster response. This initiative follows a successful two-day Tabletop Exercise (TTX) held in Tokyo, hosted by Japan's Ministry of Defence.

The exercise, which took place on September 3 and 4, focused on streamlining logistics capabilities for natural disaster scenarios. According to a joint statement from the four participating governments, the exercise marked substantial progress toward creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN). These SOPs will eventually serve as the formal institutional framework for operationalizing the initiative.

The IPLN aims to pool logistical resources among partner nations to efficiently save lives and support recovery efforts during large-scale natural disasters. Originally introduced at the Quad leaders' summit in September 2024, the IPLN focuses exclusively on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). The network reinforces the Quad’s commitment to a free, open Indo-Pacific and will evolve through exercises, confidence-building measures, and expert exchanges.