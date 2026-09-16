Kennedy Center Faces Closure Amid Trump Name Controversy

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is facing potential closure after board members voted on Tuesday for necessary repairs. The board, led by President Trump appointees, sought to add Trump's name to the center, a move blocked by a federal judge for the second time.

Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the halt, citing Congress's lack of approval for changes to the memorial honoring President Kennedy. Trump's campaign had shared videos of the building's deterioration, stressing the urgency of repairs. Despite the ruling, Trump plans to appeal, according to sources.

The controversy arises from efforts to assert Trump's influence on Washington’s cultural scene, including controversial projects like the demolition of the White House East Wing. Financial troubles further loom over the center, jeopardizing its operational and payroll commitments.