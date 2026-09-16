Kennedy Center Faces Closure Amid Trump Name Controversy

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts faces closure for repairs after a federal judge blocked proposals to add President Trump's name to the center. Trump, as board chairman, supports renovation efforts linked to his broader plan for transforming Washington D.C.'s cultural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:19 IST
Kennedy Center Faces Closure Amid Trump Name Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is facing potential closure after board members voted on Tuesday for necessary repairs. The board, led by President Trump appointees, sought to add Trump's name to the center, a move blocked by a federal judge for the second time.

Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the halt, citing Congress's lack of approval for changes to the memorial honoring President Kennedy. Trump's campaign had shared videos of the building's deterioration, stressing the urgency of repairs. Despite the ruling, Trump plans to appeal, according to sources.

The controversy arises from efforts to assert Trump's influence on Washington’s cultural scene, including controversial projects like the demolition of the White House East Wing. Financial troubles further loom over the center, jeopardizing its operational and payroll commitments.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026