President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts will undergo immediate closure. This follows a board decision to carry out essential repairs, necessitating the temporary shutdown of the iconic venue.

The urgent repairs are aimed at addressing critical maintenance and safety issues within the building, ensuring the safety of future patrons and performers once renovations are complete. The board's decision comes as a necessary step to preserve the historic institution.

The Kennedy Center, a landmark in the capital's cultural landscape, will be closed indefinitely until maintenance work is concluded. This decision underscores the importance of safety and preservation in maintaining cultural heritage sites.