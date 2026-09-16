Trump Unleashes Fury on Supreme Court After Mail-in Ballot Ruling

President Donald Trump criticized his own Supreme Court appointees after the court declined to allow a rule restricting mail-in ballots for the November elections. Despite appointing three conservative justices, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with recent court decisions, accusing the court of detrimental rulings influenced by the Radical Left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:21 IST
Trump Unleashes Fury on Supreme Court After Mail-in Ballot Ruling
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President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Tuesday against his own Supreme Court picks after the court refused to enforce a U.S. Postal Service regulation on mail-in ballots for the upcoming November midterms, marking another incident of his public dissatisfaction with the judiciary.

Claiming undue influence from the 'Radical Left,' Trump criticized the Supreme Court on social media, arguing that its latest stance sets the country back. He further alleged that his appointed justices are not fulfilling their intended roles, referring to conservative Justices Alito and Thomas as 'legends' for their dissent.

The dispute centers around a Postal Service mandate that sought to tighten mail-in ballot processes, which critics argued could disrupt legitimate voting. The Supreme Court's recent decisions, often favoring Republican interests, face scrutiny ahead of pivotal midterm elections.

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