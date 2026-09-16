U.S. Justice Department Presses On: DiGenova Steps Down

Former federal prosecutor Joseph DiGenova, known for probing past investigations of Donald Trump, has resigned. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed ongoing investigations would continue despite his departure. DiGenova joined the Justice Department in April, focusing on probes connected to Trump, but no charges have been filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:29 IST
U.S. Justice Department Presses On: DiGenova Steps Down

Joseph DiGenova, the former federal prosecutor responsible for probing past investigations of Donald Trump, recently resigned from his position. Nonetheless, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has emphasized that ongoing investigations remain on course.

In April, DiGenova took over a significant investigation in Florida examining claims that Trump was the target of a criminal conspiracy. This investigation scrutinized Russian interference in the 2016 election and further probes into Trump's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and post-election conduct in 2020.

As of now, these investigations have not resulted in any criminal charges. Despite the departure of DiGenova, Blanche reaffirmed the Justice Department's commitment to these probes, indicating a continuity of efforts despite the change in personnel.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

Can Digital Spillovers Help Industrial Latecomers Become Innovators?

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026