U.S. Justice Department Presses On: DiGenova Steps Down

Joseph DiGenova, the former federal prosecutor responsible for probing past investigations of Donald Trump, recently resigned from his position. Nonetheless, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has emphasized that ongoing investigations remain on course.

In April, DiGenova took over a significant investigation in Florida examining claims that Trump was the target of a criminal conspiracy. This investigation scrutinized Russian interference in the 2016 election and further probes into Trump's handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and post-election conduct in 2020.

As of now, these investigations have not resulted in any criminal charges. Despite the departure of DiGenova, Blanche reaffirmed the Justice Department's commitment to these probes, indicating a continuity of efforts despite the change in personnel.