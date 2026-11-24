Following is a summary of current science news ​briefs.

China to launch Shenzhou-24 spaceship ​with first foreign astronaut

China will ‌launch its ​Shenzhou-24 spaceship on Wednesday at 8:18 a.m. local time (0018 GMT) with a crew including a Pakistani national, ‌who will be the first foreign astronaut to board China's space station. The three-person flight crew consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload ‌specialist Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of bilateral cooperation under Beijing's ‌Belt and Road Initiative.

Mercury spacecraft BepiColombo 'on track' despite glitch, ESA says

The European Space Agency said on Monday the BepiColombo European-Japanese mission to explore Mercury is "on track" and the spacecraft is safe despite ⁠a ​glitch that occurred ⁠when it began orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. ESA confirmed on Saturday that ⁠BepiColombo had entered orbit above Mercury after an eight-year journey from Earth, but then disclosed on ​Sunday that the thrusters used to position the spacecraft properly above the ⁠planet had fired for a shorter amount of time than planned.

Spacecraft begins orbit of Mercury, ⁠with ​a glitch reported

After an eight-year journey, the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo has begun orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet Mercury, though the European ⁠Space Agency said on Sunday a glitch has occurred involving its thrusters. Mercury, only ⁠slightly larger than ⁠Earth's moon, is the least explored of the four planets in the inner solar system, with BepiColombo only the third ‌spacecraft to ‌visit the planet and just the second ​to orbit it.