Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 hails Las Vegas success after record overtakes and sold-out crowd

Formula One said record overtaking and wheel-to-wheel racing helped make its Las Vegas Grand Prix ​a sold-out success, overcoming early concerns about ticket demand as Max Verstappen won a slipstreaming thriller ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen held ​off Norris by 0.639 seconds on Saturday for his third Las Vegas victory in four years, ‌with Oscar ​Piastri completing the podium for McLaren.

NFL-49ers rout Vikings as NFL makes electrifying return to Mexico

The San Francisco 49ers overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, as the National Football League made a thrilling return to Mexico City after a four-year absence with its first international Sunday Night Football game. More than 85,000 fans, most of them backing the 49ers, filled the stadium, underlining the popularity of the sport in Mexico, which is the ‌NFL's largest market outside the US.

Florida State hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann as head coach

Florida State hired Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to be the football team's next head coach on Monday. Schumann checks several boxes for the Seminoles. He boasts an impressive track record as coordinator of Kirby Smart's defense since 2024 and as a member of the Bulldogs' defensive staff since 2016. Prior to that, he worked under Nick Saban at Alabama. Schumann has been a part of six national championship teams at the two schools combined across nearly 20 seasons.

Giants CB Greg Newsome (ankle) out 'multiple weeks,' surgery TBD

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome will miss ‌multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Newsome is going to be out for a while," Harbaugh said. "He's got a high ankle sprain. It's a serious high ankle. It's going to be one of those lengthy high ankles. It's going to be multiple weeks."

Disney, ‌ESPN and NFL take Super Bowl to IMAX theaters

Walt Disney, ESPN and the National Football League are partnering with IMAX to show the Super Bowl in movie theaters for the first time, adding another viewing option for one of the biggest sporting events in the US. The NFL championship game, scheduled for February 14 next year, will be shown at hundreds of IMAX locations across the United States and in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, the companies said on Monday

Women's college basketball: No. 2 Michigan rolls past Miami in Bahamas

The three-pronged scoring attack of Olivia Olson, Te'Yala Delfosse and Syla Swords helped No. 2 Michigan cruise to a 79-58 win over Miami at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. Each ⁠player scored at ​least 18 points and recorded at least one assist, one steal and two 3-pointers ⁠for Michigan (6-0). The Wolverines are unbeaten through six games for the first time since the 2022-23 season, when they opened with nine consecutive wins.

Solheim Cup veteran Megan Khang regains LPGA Tour card through Q-Series

LPGA veteran Megan Khang regained her card for 2027 thanks to a strong showing at the high-pressure Q-Series on Monday in Mobile, Ala. Khang, 29, was on the ropes thanks ⁠to a sub-100 finish in total points accrued during the 2026 season, but she left no doubt about regaining her status by finishing in a tie for sixth at 19 under at the RTJ Trail at Magnolia Grove.

Tarik Skubal signing drives heavy action on Mets' World Series odds

The addition of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has vaulted ​the New York Mets to among the favorites to win the 2027 World Series. The Mets were +3300 at BetMGM when the sportsbook opened its 2027 World Series winner market. Those odds are now +1600, tied with the Boston Red Sox and behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+340), ⁠Milwaukee Brewers (+600) and New York Yankees (+800).

Boxing-Wilder to face Bakole on Fury-Joshua undercard after Opetaia withdrawal

American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole on the undercard of Tyson Fury's blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, Netflix announced on Monday, after his original opponent Jai Opetaia withdrew from the fight through injury. Australia's Opetaia had been set to make his ⁠heavyweight ​debut against Wilder but was forced to pull out of the contest with a hand problem earlier this month, paving the way for the 33-year-old Bakole to step in

Steelers WR DK Metcalf offers denial, quizzical perspective of ejection

DK Metcalf told teammates his only regret Sunday when he appeared to try to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye was not being there for the Steelers when they needed him. Metcalf said he "didn't try to poke him in the eye" when asked what was going through his mind when he was ejected in the third quarter after his second personal foul in ⁠Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss in Philadelphia.

Soccer-US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica awarded 2031 Women's World Cup, UK to host 2035 edition

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday, where England, Northern ⁠Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 2035 tournament. Both bids ⁠were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for the 2031 tournament to member associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.

Golf-Australian Smith targets PGA Tour return after LIV demise

Cameron Smith said clarity over the future of LIV Golf was a weight off his shoulders and he was looking forward to playing as an individual and recapturing the form that earned him his mega deal with ‌the rebel circuit. Australian Smith rose to number two in ‌the world when he won his only major at St Andrews in 2022 and was one of LIV's highest-profile recruits when he signed up later that ​year on a deal some reports put at close to $200 million.